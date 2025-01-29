Former Dodgers, Diamondbacks All-Star Utility Man Signs With NL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Jake Lamb is reportedly signing a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
The deal includes an invitation to big league spring training and a $1 million base salary if he makes the MLB roster.
Lamb is best known for his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks where he was named an All-Star in 2017 and combined for 59 homers between 2016-17. Since then, he hasn't surpassed 250 plate appearances in a single big league season.
Once an everyday third baseman, Lamb was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut in 2014.
The left-handed hitter has played for seven different teams since 2018, posting a .205/.306/.359 slash line in nearly 900 plate appearances during that span.
In September 2020, the Diamondbacks designated Lamb for assignment, and he finished the season with the Oakland Athletics. Stepping in for the injured Matt Chapman, Lamb played 13 games, posting a .267/.327/.556 line with three home runs and nine RBIs.
With the Dodgers in 2022, Lamb appeared in 25 games and recorded five doubles, one triple, and two home runs with four runs batted in.
Before signing a minor-league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a first baseman in 2024, Lamb had appeared in 114 MLB games over the previous three seasons with five different teams, though he didn't make it to the majors last year. Now, he'll head to San Francisco's spring training, aiming to secure a spot on the roster.
Lamb spent the 2024 season in Triple-A\ with the Pittsburgh organization, where he logged 414 plate appearances and posted a .264/.350/.393 line with seven home runs. This marked a decline compared to his performance in the previous season when he posted a .289/.420/.454 slash line in 85 Triple-A games split between the Yankees and Angels.
Two years ago, Lamb earned a short stint in the majors with the Angels, appearing in 19 games.
As Lamb approaches his age-34 season, he has largely moved away from third base, not appearing in the position at all last year. Instead, he spent most of his time at first base or designated hitter, with a few starts in right field.
While Lamb hasn't hit enough in recent seasons to claim a regular role there, a strong performance in spring training or with Triple-A Sacramento could earn him a rotational spot.