Former Dodgers Fan Favorite All-Star Available for Trade This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly open to trading former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Just weeks after he opted into his $27.5 million player option for 2025, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Bellinger is now "available" on the trade market.
This move likely stems from the struggles Bellinger faced during his 2023 free agency, which he likely wanted to avoid repeating. If the Cubs entertain trading him, there will surely be no shortage of suitors.
More news: Dodgers Rumors: MLB GMs Unanimously Agree Where Roki Sasaki Will Sign
While the Cubs showed interest in re-signing Bellinger last offseason, their desire seemed almost reluctant. His 2024 season didn’t help matters, with his OPS dropping 130 points from his solid 2023 campaign.
Bellinger’s role with the Cubs has become less clear. With younger players like Pete Crow-Armstrong taking over in center field and Michael Busch at first base, he’s now blocked at his two best positions. Given his underwhelming performance and the emergence of younger talent, Bellinger could be an attractive trade piece for a team seeking an experienced outfielder.
The Cubs could look to diversify their offense, and trading Bellinger could help free up payroll to invest in another hitter. One potential target is Pete Alonso, a slugger with 40-homer power who’s frequently been linked to the Cubs. If Bellinger is moved, Alonso could slot into the designated hitter role, with Seiya Suzuki continuing in right field.
Bellinger hit 18 home runs in 2024, down from 26 the previous season. While his numbers aren’t on par with his 2019 MVP campaign with the Dodgers, he remains a valuable left-handed bat in the Cubs' lineup. He has also become a reliable performer against left-handed pitching, hitting .298 against them in 2024 after a .337 mark in 2023.
Bellinger’s future with the Cubs will be one to watch as the winter progresses.