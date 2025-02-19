Former Dodgers Fan Favorite All-Star Signs $6 Million Deal With NL Rival
A former Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite is going to open the 2025 season against L.A.
Justin Turner, who spent nine seasons with the Dodgers that included two All-Star appearances and one World Series championship, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs for the 2025 season.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic first reported the deal, which is a one-year, $6 million pact with incentives. Turner reportedly turned down more money elsewhere to sign with the Cubs.
Turner enters the 2025 season at 40 years old and as a 16-year MLB veteran. After struggling early in his career with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets, Turner became an All-Star third baseman in L.A.
Across nine seasons, Turner slashed .296/.375/.490 with 156 home runs, 574 runs batted in, 235 doubles, and an OPS of .865. He also became a fan favorite and clubhouse leader.
The Dodgers moved on from Turner after the 2022 season, and he signed with the Boston Red Sox. There, he was still an above-average bat, hitting .276 with 23 home runs, 96 RBIs, and an OPS of .800 across 146 games.
Last year, Turner played with both the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. Overall, he hit .259 with 11 home runs, 55 RBIs, and an OPS of .737 across 139 games.
Turner proved in 2024 he can still play at a high level, and will look to do that with the Cubs in 2025. The Cubs open the 2025 season in Japan against the Dodgers, so Turner should get the opportunity to reunite many of his former teammates as they defend their World Series title.
