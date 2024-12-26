Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Could Have Wound Up With Mets
There doesn't seem to be a player that the New York Mets aren't interested in this offseason.
After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, the Mets were reportedly interested in signing former Dodger Joc Pederson, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Pederson was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2014 and played in parts of seven seasons with the Dodgers. His time in Los Angeles ended after winning the 2020 World Series.
Instead of heading to the Big Apple, Pederson is staying in the West division but in the American League after signing a two-year $37 million contract with the Texas Rangers. The deal, which is pending a physical, has an opt-out after the first year, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.
Pederson had a strong season in Arizona, hitting .275/.393/.515 with 23 homers in 449 plate appearances, most of which came against right-handed pitching. While he only had 42 plate appearances against lefties, he still posted a solid .749 OPS in those matchups.
However, his real strength lies in his performance against right-handed pitchers, where he posted an impressive .923 OPS in 2024.
Entering the 2022 season, Pederson was coming off a couple of subpar years at the plate. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — his final year with the Dodgers, —he struggled to a .681 OPS. The following year, while playing for the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves, he showed some improvement but still posted a below-average .732 OPS with 18 home runs. Despite these numbers, Pederson played a key role in helping Atlanta win the World Series.
In 2022, Pederson found success with the San Francisco Giants, putting together an All-Star season. He finished with a solid .274/.353/.521 slash line, hitting 23 home runs in 433 plate appearances. After that breakout year, Pederson accepted the Giants’ qualifying offer to stay in San Francisco. While he didn’t quite match his 2022 production in 2023, he still contributed at the plate with a .764 OPS.
Pederson went on to sign a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 2024 season and had the best offensive season of his career, setting personal-bests in batting average, on-base percentage, and OPS (.908).
The lefty is expected to be the Rangers' full-time designated hitter and he has his performance with the Diamondbacks to thank for his new deal.