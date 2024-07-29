Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Traded in Big Deadline Move
Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star and fan favorite Justin Turner will remain in the American League but head back West, this time with the Seattle Mariners.
According to the Atheltic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mariners acquired the two-time All-Star from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Turner was traded mid-game, as the Blue Jays are currently facing the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. In return, the Blue Jays will be getting one minor league prospect, 24-year-old outfielder RJ Schreck, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times via Twitter/X.
The 39-year-old will head to the Pacific Northwest after a half-season in Canada. In 89 games in 2024 entering Monday, Turner slashed .254/.349/.371 with a .720 OPS, his lowest since 2013 with the New York Mets.
Turner was an integral part of the Dodgers organization from 2014-22. He established himself as a true big leaguer in Los Angeles and made his stamp on the city of Los Angeles.
As a Dodger, Turner played some of his best baseball, slashing .296/.375/.490 with a .866 OPS, 156 home runs, 574 RBIs, 1,088 hits, a 133 OPS+, and 568 runs in 1,075 games, and 4,220 plate appearances.
Turner will join the sixth team in his 16-year major league career. He is a 2020 World Series champion, NLCS MVP, and two-time All-Star, all with the Dodgers.