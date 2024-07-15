Former Dodgers Flameout Looking to Make MLB Comeback
Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard is embarking on a hopeful journey back to the major leagues. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Syndergaard is revamping things, shedding some weight, and aiming for a comeback next season.
"Thor" last played in the major leagues in 2023 with the Cleveland Guardians. That was his fourth organization in a two-year span. After splitting the 2022 season with the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, Syndergaard signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers. His time in L.A. was less than ideal.
While many hoped and expected his tenure with the Dodgers would re-spark his career, it did quite the opposite. Syndergaard was far from the All-Star pitcher he was once with the New York Mets.
Syndergaard's time in Los Angeles was one to not remember. He had a 1-4 record with a 7.16 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 61 ERA+, 5.51 FIP, and a 1.44 WHIP in 12 starts and 55.1 innings when he was placed on the injured list with recurring blisters on his pitching hand. On July 26, 2023, the Dodgers traded Syndergaard and cash considerations for shortstop Amed Rosario.
It's unclear which team would be interested in the Texas native, but his road back to the big leagues is no guarantee.