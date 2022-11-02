Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News

The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history.

On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do through their foundation. After news of the award, Collette shared his congratulations on Instagram.

Through the years there were many players signed; some good, some great, some average, some terrible. There are a few special ones: those who exceed expectations; work tirelessly trying to be their best and encouraging others to do the same; those who face adversity and challenge it back; they use disappointment as motivation for greatness; they see real need - even in people they have never met - and do what they can to care, to help, to support. There have probably been 1000 or more players thru 40 seasons; few we can be prouder of than @redturn2 & @court_with_a_k - any @mlb player who is selected as the Roberto Clemente Award recipient has been bestowed the ultimate humanitarian award in the game. JT has thrilled many Dodgers fans for 9 years on the field; todays honor is about the Turners care off the field. Proud to know who they are and what we see in their 💙.

When Colletti signed JT in 2014, he viewed him as a utility player. After a physical exam revealed a knee issue, the $1 million contract the Dodgers and Turner had agreed on was converted to a minor-league contract, and JT had to fight for a roster spot and then for playing time. An injury to Juan Uribe in May 2014 gave Turner the playing time he needed, and he has essentially been a mainstay of L.A.'s lineup ever since. He and Kourtney are also pillars of the community in Los Angeles.

Colletti and Turner will be forever linked in Dodger history, so Ned's message to JT is especially meaningful.