Former Dodgers Hitting Coach Fired Midseason by AL Team
The Seattle Mariners announced the firing of offensive coordinator and bench coach Brant Brown on Friday. He was hired in Nov. 2023.
Brown's departure is surprising because the season isn't even halfway through. The team is also in first place in the American League West.
“We've got people within the organization; some of them have Major League experience,” manager Scott Servais told reporters. “They can come up and work -- hitting coordinators and different people that come through town to help out there.”
Director of hitting strategy Jarret DeHart and assistant hitting coach Tommy Joseph will expand on their roles with the hitters, according to the Mariners. Servais also said that the club will internally “add another set of hands” to back-fill Brown's role soon.
Despite being in first place, the Mariners have one of the league's worst offenses. They entered Friday with the second-fewest runs (211, or 3.6 per game). They lead in strikeouts (567) and rank 28th in batting average (.221), 27th in on-base percentage (.295), 25th in slugging percentage (.361) and 28th in OPS (.656).
“We have not reached anywhere close to what our potential is yet,” Servais said. “So I'm looking forward to what lies ahead. It doesn't make this day any easier. No question, it is very difficult.”
Before joining the Mariners, Brown was the hitting coach for the Miami Marlins last year. He was on staff with the Los Angeles Dodgers as assistant hitting coach (2018-19) and then hitting coach (2020-22).