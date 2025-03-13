Former Dodgers Infamous Pitcher Could Join Major NL Rival in Free Agency
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn is currently talking with the Chicago Cubs about a one-year contract, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale.
The veteran spent half of the 2023 season with the Dodgers. Lynn went 7-2 and produced a 4.36 ERA across 64 innings pitched.
The right-hander made history with the Dodgers during their 2023 playoff run — and not in a good way.
The Dodgers faced the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series. In Game 3, the Diamondbacks became the first time in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single inning during the postseason. As for who was on the mound, it was, regrettably, Lynn.
Lynn was pulled after just 2.2 innings, and the rest is history.
The 2023 season saw the Dodgers win 100 regular season games, but L.A. made an untimely first-round exit after being swept by Arizona.
“It’s just a lot of disappointment,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at the time. “And I believe in every one of those guys. With baseball, that team over there outplayed us. I can answer questions about the game itself, but the bottom line is that they outplayed us in every facet of the game.”
Oh, how far the Dodgers have come. Now, the defending champions are in the midst of chasing a second consecutive title with a starting rotation featuring a number of aces.
The Dodgers touched down in Tokyo Wednesday, and will play their season opener in Japan against the Cubs.
It appears Chicago is looking for starting rotation depth, and could sign Lynn, who spent last season in the NL Central with the St. Louis Cardinals. Dodgers fans don't have the fondest memories of the veteran, but a deal with the Cubs could be a new chapter for the right-hander late in his career.
