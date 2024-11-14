Former Dodgers Infielder Back With Team in New Role
The Los Angeles Dodgers have announed that former infielder Luis Cruz will join the team as an analyst for their Spanish-language radio broadcasts starting in 2025.
The team announced the news Wednesday via press release.
“We are thrilled to welcome Luis to our broadcast team,” said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Luis’ passion and knowledge of the game make him a natural fit for this role. During his time with the Dodgers, he quickly won fans over, and we look forward to the energy and insights he’ll bring to the booth.”
Cruz will join veteran announcers Pepe Yñiguez and José Mota on the flagship station KTNQ 1020 AM and the Dodger Latino Media Network. He will interact with fans and assist in various community outreach initiatives throughout the year.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” said Cruz. “There’s a saying, ‘Once you’re a Dodger, you’re always a Dodger.’ Starting in 2012 when I played here, the fans embraced me and made me feel really comfortable. Now, to be a part of the Dodger organization again and be with Pepe and José, I look forward to giving my all to make our broadcasts the best they can be.”
At 40, Luis Cruz brings a wealth of baseball experience, honed over a 24-season professional career. Born in Navojoa, Mexico, Cruz signed with the Boston Red Sox as an amateur free agent in 2000 and made his pro debut at just 17 years old the following year.
Currently, Cruz is playing for the Mayos de Navojoa in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, where he’s hitting .288 in 64 plate appearances while playing three infield positions.
Cruz spent five seasons in Major League Baseball (2008-10, 2012-13), with his most notable year coming in 2012 with the Dodgers. During that season, he hit .297/.322/.431 across 296 plate appearances, contributing six home runs and 40 RBIs.
Throughout his big-league career, Cruz posted a .234/.272/.316 line, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Dodgers, and New York Yankees. He also made his mark as the starting third baseman for Team Mexico in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.