Former Dodgers Infielder Claimed Off Waivers by NL Squad
Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder was claimed off waivers by the National League Central squad, the Cincinnati Reds.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared the news via Twitter/X.
The 28-year-old was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to make room for superstar Mookie Betts' return from the injured list. Rosario will now make his way to Cincinnati. The infielder has slashed .305/.331/.415 with two home runs and 10 stolen bases in 81 games between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles.
Rosario's second stint in Los Angeles was ever so brief. In five games with L.A. in 2024, he slashed .273/.333/.364 with a .697 OPS, three hits, one run, two RBIs, and one walk in 12 plate appearances. He was only with the Dodgers for about two weeks before they decided to cut ties with the veteran.
Rosario has played a total of 53 games for the Dodgers. He first came to Los Angeles in July 2023 when the Cleveland Guardians traded him to Los Angeles for Noah Syndergaard and cash considerations. He primarily played second base for L.A. and was used as a platoon player against handed pitchers. In the second half of the 2023 season, Rosario hit .256 and became a free agent after the season.
Late in the offseason, Rosario signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, signing a year of a $1.5 million contract. He played 76 games and hit .307 with two home runs and 26 RBIs.
The utility man is now on his third team this season. Although it may have seemed odd for the Dodgers to trade for Rosatio only to DFA him, they simply have no room for him on the roster, considering Betts' return and the eventual return of Chris Taylor, Tommy Edman, and Max Muncy.
Rosario has been an above-average offensive contributor with a 114 wRC+ while splitting time between second base, shortstop, third base, and right field.
The Reds could use Rosatio as an alternative for Noelvi Marte at third base. Marte has struggled mightily this season, slashing .181/.217/.292 in 40 games since returning from the 81-game PED suspension earlier this year.
The Dodgers will soon be healthy. Although it is taking some time, the dog days are soon coming to an end, and it will be time for L.A. to put up or shut up once October hits.
More Dodgers: Dodgers' Gavin Lux Seems To Be Learning From Recently Acquired Veteran