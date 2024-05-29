Former Dodgers Infielder, Multi-Time Gold Glove Winner Released by Division Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kolten Wong has been released by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move became official Monday according to the team's transactions log, and it was first reported Tuesday on MLB Trade Rumors.
Wong had been playing for the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate before he was released this week. He did not see any major league action with the Diamondbacks in the regular season. The 33-year-old is now a free agent once again.
A former first-round pick in 2011 by the St. Louis Cardinals out of the University of Hawaii, Wong made his MLB debut in 2013 for the Cardinals. Wong has spent the majority of his career with the Cardinals, playing there from 2013-20. He saw the best years of his career when he claimed Gold Glove awards at second base in 2019 and 2020, and three Fielding Bible awards from 2018-20.
Following the 2020 season, Wong signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in free agency on a two-year deal. He was traded after to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2023 season. Wong struggled mightily with the Mariners, hitting just .165 before the team released him in Aug. 2023.
Shortly thereafter Wong signed with the Dodgers, playing for their minor league affiliates before getting called up to the majors for 20 games at the end of the 2023 season. He was more productive with the Dodgers than the Mariners, hitting .300 for Los Angeles. However, he became a free agent after the season and is now in search of a new home once again.
In nearly 1,200 career games, Wong is a .256 hitter with 86 home runs and 120 stolen bases. His 22.0 career WAR (according to Baseball Reference) is among the eighth-highest total from a historically strong 2011 draft class that also included Gerrit Cole, Francisco Lindor and Blake Snell — a testament to Wong's sustained greatness on defense.