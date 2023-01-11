Skip to main content
Former Dodgers Infielder Signs with Chicago White Sox

Hanser Alberto hopes to have a more productive season with a new clubhouse.
The White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with free-agent and former Dodger, Hanser Alberto. 

Fansided's Robert Murray, reported the news via Twitter this week:

In November 2022, Los Angeles declined their team option on Alberto after he failed to make a significant mark on the team. He received a $250,000 buyout instead of a $2 million salary for the 2023 season.

Of the 73 games played as a Dodger, Alberto batted .244/.258/.365 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBI. Though he had a less productive season, he is a career .272/.294/.380 hitter.

One of his biggest impacts was setting an MLB record for most pitching appearances (10) by a position player in a single season.

Alberto can produce a stronger showing this upcoming season while adding some depth to Chicago. The 30-year-old now hopes to become a catalyst in a new clubhouse and can ultimately work his way to a bench spot. 