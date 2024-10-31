Former Dodgers Infielder Slams ESPN for Positive Treatment of Yankees Fans Who Grabbed Mookie Betts
Two New York Yankees fans have become overnight sensations after interfering with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts making a play on a foul ball in the first inning of Game 4.
Several outlets such as ESPN and Barstool Sports have given them a unique platform for a moment that shouldn't have been rewarded.
While they were banned from Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. they have been making the rounds doing interviews and appearing on live streams.
Outside of New York, fans who typically interfere like that would receive a lifetime ban for what happened but as of Wednesday night, the season ticket holder only has to miss one game. To save face, the Yankees refunded him what he paid for the seats and gave them to a pediatric cancer patient.
Meanwhile, former players and personalities have taken to social media to express their frustration with the play itself and how the fans are being treated like respectable celebrities.
Austin Capobianco, the fan who grabbed Betts' glove, shared that he's held season tickets for those front-row seats along the right field line and has attended every home playoff game since 2011.
“We talked about it. If we’re on the field, we’re D-ing up our fans from being stupid and causing interference that [costs the Yankees an out when they’re in the field],” Capobianco said on the Barstool Rundown.
“In that situation, ideally we would’ve hit the ball while it was in the air — we’re not reaching into the field of play. We would have if it came down to that, but that ball was on the wall. It was in my mouth, basically, and I go, ‘I can’t not do something right now.'”
Copabianco tried to explain his logic as to why he tried to rip the ball out of Betts' mitt.
“It was pretty secure. Once you put your hand on the glove you’re getting booted no matter what. So I might as well just f–king rip the thing out,” Capobianco said.
He later said his friend crossed a line grabbing Betts' arm but in the ame breath said the video of it was "hilarious."