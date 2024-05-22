Former Dodgers Infielder Who Netted LA Top Prospect Signs With NL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty has joined another National League West team. Beaty will head to the desert this time after signing a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The D-backs assigned Beaty to the Amarillo Sod Poodles of the Texas League.
The 31-year-old hasn't played since slashing .230/.347/.295 in 30 games in 2023 between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals. Beaty will join the Double-A Texas League, and provide some much-needed veteran depth to the Diamondbacks organization.
The infielder started his career with the Dodgers when they selected him in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his debut in the majors in 2019 and played three seasons in Los Angeles. During his time at Chavez Ravine, the lefty hitter slashed .262/.333/.425 with a .758 OPS, 100 OPS+, 18 home runs, and 91 RBIs in 240 games and 503 at-bats.
Prior to the 2022 season, the Dodgers designated Beaty for assignment, then traded him to the San Diego Padres for prospect River Ryan. Since then, he's bounced around from the San Diego Padres to the Giants and the Royals. His time with those organizations has been brief due to injuries. Beaty has appeared in just 50 games since 2021, slashing .173/.377/.240 with a .518 OPS in 104 at-bats.
The D-Backs will be Beaty's fourth NL West club if he reaches the MLB level in Arizona. Beaty could bring a new dimension for Arizona, which has struggled with right-handed pitchers thus far.
Beaty has been a machine against right-handed pitchers in the past. Arizona hitters have slashed .224/.308/.357 against righties — a WRC+ of 92 that ranks 25th in the majors.