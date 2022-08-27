Skip to main content
Former Dodgers Lefty Scott Alexander Returns to the Major Leagues with the Giants

Left-handed reliever Scott Alexander, released by the Dodgers after an injury-plagued 2021 season, is being called up by the Giants, with whom he signed in May.

Former Dodgers lefty Scott Alexander, who has been out of the big leagues since a shoulder injury ended his 2021 season 13 months ago, is heading back to the majors, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The Giants announced they’ve selected reliever Scott Alexander onto the major league roster. Fellow southpaw Thomas Szapucki was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. To create a spot on the 40-man roster, San Francisco recalled left-hander Sam Long from the minors and placed him on the major league 60-day injured list.

After Alexander missed the last few months of the 2021 season, he was released in October. He signed a contract with the Giants in early May of this year, but it wasn't until the past few weeks that he started pitching in the minors for them.

Alexander spent four seasons with the Dodgers, posting a 3.49 ERA as a sometimes-reliable left-handed arm out of the bullpen. He only pitched in one postseason, putting up a 7.71 ERA in four games in October 2018. His other three seasons in Los Angeles, a combination of injury and ineffectiveness kept him off the postseason rosters.

Alexander threw 7.2 innings for Triple-A Sacramento, posting a 0.00 ERA and allowing six baserunners with eight strikeouts.

The Giants come to L.A. on September 5, and it looks like there will be a familiar face coming out of the visiting bullpen. (Well, another familiar face, as the Dodgers faced Alexander's brother Jason a few times in their recent games against the Brewers, and the two Alexander brothers have a strong family resemblance.)

