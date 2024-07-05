Former Dodgers Longtime Reliever Heads Back to Free Agency
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford has elected free agency from the American League powerhouse New York Yankees on Wednesday.
Bickford cleared waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster on Sunday. However, now the veteran right-handed reliever elected free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. A team could scoop up the 28-year-old, but he will likely need to hit the minor leagues first before he joins whatever big league team decides to sign him.
Bickford signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in early April 2024 and joined the Yankees' big league team on June 21. However, his five appearances out of the bullpen were not ideal, as he recorded a 14.40 ERA with four strikeouts, one walk, and a 1.80 WHIP in 5.0 innings.
The former Dodger reliever pitched his best stuff in Los Angeles, recording a 4.11 ERA, 174 strikeouts, a 102 ERA+, 4.06 FIP, and a 1.19 WHIP in 153.1 innings and 152 games.
Bickford was a former first-round draft pick, selected 10th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2013 MLB Draft. It's unclear how Bickford's market will be, as he did not look sharp in New York.
The 28-year-old holds a career 4.70 ERA and an 11-8 record in 184 games.