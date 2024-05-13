Former Dodgers Manager Could Take Over Blue Jays This Year: Report
Los Angeles Dodger manager Don Mattingly could potentially return to the helm of a major league bench this season. Mattingly, currently serving as the Toronto Blue Jays' bench coach, might step up to manage the team, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
"The Toronto Blue Jays are one of baseball's most underachieving teams once again, sitting in last place, with manager John Schneider on the hot seat," Nightengale wrote Sunday. "If the Blue Jays continue to struggle, and Schneider is the scapegoat, his replacement is expected to be Don Mattingly."
Mattingly could be the guy to replace John Schneider, who is in his third season as manager.
This is Mattingly's second season with Toronto. The 63-year-old is more of a bench coach; he's also an 'offensive coordinator.' Mattingly also oversees the team's hitting coaches and video coordinator.
Mattingly last managed for the Miami Marlins from 2016-22. His time in South Beach was underwhelming, as he only made the postseason once and recorded a 443-587 record in seven seasons.
Prior to Miami, Mattingly spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His first two years behind the bench were rocky (mostly due to the thriftiness of former owner Frank McCourt) although he finished with above-.500 records each time. The next three years, Mattingly guided the Dodgers to three straight division titles. The Dodgers came up short, however, failing to make it to the World Series and failing to get out of the division round twice.
One year after president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Farhan Zaidi took over, they replaced Mattingly with their hand-picked manager, Dave Roberts. Mattingly finished his time in Los Angeles with a 446-363 record and a .551 win percentage.
The former 1985 American League MVP brings a wealth of experience as a player, coach, and manager. The Blue Jays are currently last in the AL East with an 18-22 record and 8.5 games back of the top team, the Baltimore Orioles.