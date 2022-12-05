Former Dodgers Minor Leaguer Will Find Himself Overseas For 2023 Season

The NC Dinos are working on completing a deal with former Dodgers minor leaguer Jason Martin. This move marks Martin’s first stint overseas after spending time with a few different minor league teams.

The outfielder initially was drafted by the Astros in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. In 2018 he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a move including Joe Musgrove, Colin Moran and Michael Feliz for Gerrit Cole.

During the 2019 season, he got in 20 games with a .250/.325/.306 line. Shortly after, he spent much of the season with the Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hit .260/.312/.419 with 25 doubles. Martin was hitless in 11 plate appearances during 2020, and by the end of the season, was outrighted off Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster.

In 2020, Martin signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that eventually promoted into the active roster. During his time on the major league team, he struggled as he hit .208/.248/.354 in 154 plate appearances.

After the 2021 season, Martin elected free agency and signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers. During his time with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, he played in 129 games, with a .285 batting average, 32 homers and 107 RBIs.

In November 2022, he elected free agency once again where he now finds himself the opportunity to play in South Korea with the NC Dinos.

As he looks ahead at his abroad career, the 27-year-old can focus on improving his game in hopes to make a return to North American baseball.