Former Dodgers Outfielder Declines Option, Will Enter Free Agency
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson has declined his mutual option with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and will now become a free agent, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Pederson signed with the Diamondbacks in January, joining the team on a one-year, $12.5 million with a mutual option for 2025.
Pederson joined the Diamondbacks after their unexpected run to the World Series in 2023, where they lost to the Texas Rangers.
During the 2024 season, Pederson slashed .275/.393/.515 with 101 hits, 62 runs, 23 home runs, and 64 RBIs over 132 games. Pederson primarily played as the Diamondback's designated hitter throughout the season, serving as the team's designated hitter in 120 of 132 games.
Pederson spent the majority of his career with the Dodgers, who drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. Pederson made his MLB debut toward the end of the 2014 season, and became a key figure for the team during his official rookie season in 2015.
As a rookie in 2015, Pederson hit 26 home runs and drove in 54 RBIs. He was named an MLB All-Star, though he lost his starting spot at center field toward the end of the season. Pederson was part of the Dodgers' World Series runs in 2017 and 2018, but the Dodgers lost both, falling to the Houston Astros in 2017 and to the Boston Red Sox in 2018.
Pederson returned in 2019 with a career year that saw him record a career-high 112 hits, 83 runs, 136 home runs, and 74 RBIs. The following season, Pederson came through for the Dodgers when they needed him most in the postseason.
Pederson recorded 13 hits, four runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs as the Dodgers went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, bringing home the franchise's first title since 1988. In the World Series, Pederson recorded four hits, two runs, one home run, and three RBIs.
After the World Series, Pederson became a free agent and signed with the Chicago Cubs on a one-year deal. The Cubs traded Pederson to the Atlanta Braves in the middle of the 2021 season, and he went on to win the World Series for a second straight season. Pederson has since spent two seasons with the San Francisco Giants and one season in Arizona.