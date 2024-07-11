Former Dodgers Outfielder Designated for Assignment By NL's Best Team
The Phillies designated former Dodgers outfielder David Dahl for assignment on Monday. He and infielder Kody Clemens, who was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, were replaced on the Philadelphia roster by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper, who were both reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of their series against the Dodgers.
Wednesday, Dahl cleared waivers and elected free agency. Rather than playing a revenge series against the team he finished last season with, Dahl will be looking for employment.
The outfielder has battled with injuries nearly every season for the past few years, including a stress fracture in his rib cage, a right foot fracture, an ankle sprain, a strain on his throwing shoulder, and most recently, last April, a right quad strain.
This season, Dahl has made 19 appearances on the Phillies’ big league roster. He struggled at the plate, batting .207/.242/.397 with 21 strikeouts, three walks and only 12 hits in 58 at-bats.
Before joining the Phillies in February, Dahl signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in June 2023. Although he never appeared in a major league game with Los Angeles, he did appear in 54 games with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers last season.
Dahl split his 2023 season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers and El Paso Chihuahuas, a San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate.
In Oklahoma City, Dahl batted .282/.354/.493 with an .847 OPS and a total of eight home runs and 39 RBIs. In El Paso, Dahl batted .265/.342/.382 with one home run and 10 RBIs across 17 games.
Dahl, 30, spent the first nine seasons of his pro career (2012-20) in the Colorado Rockies organization. He's played for six organizations in the four years since, with a chance to make it five soon.