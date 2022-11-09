Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market

From 2019 through 2021, AJ Pollock was a fan favorite in Los Angeles as he manned left field for the Dodgers. In three seasons in L.A., Pollock batted .282 with an .856 OPS in 974 plate appearances. Previously an elite center-fielder with the Diamondbacks, Pollock's defense took a big step back in L.A., where he was more of a "passable left-fielder."

Before the 2022 season, the Dodgers traded Pollock to the White Sox for closer Craig Kimbrel. That trade didn't really work out for either side, as Pollock posted a .681 OPS in Chicago and Kimbrel was mostly a trainwreck for L.A.

Pollock had a player option for 2023 in his contract, and as we learned on Tuesday, he's not exercising it.

Pollock's option was for $13 million, but with the $5 million buyout, he can come out ahead by signing elsewhere for more than $8 million. Pollock wasn't a part of Chicago's longterm plans, and he presumably saw the writing on the wall that playing time would be hard to come by in 2023.

A reunion between Pollock and the Dodgers doesn't seem likely. AJ will be 35 next month, and Los Angeles seemingly saw something in Pollock that suggested his down year might be coming. He could be a valuable veteran presence as a bench bat and fourth outfielder, but players don't generally decline $13 million options to go find a bench job.

Pollock was a key member of the 2020 World Series championship team and will always hold a place in the hearts of Dodger fans.