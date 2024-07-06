Former Dodgers Outfielder Released By New York Mets
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outsider Trayce Thompson has been released by the National League East club, the New York Mets. According to the transaction log on MLB.com, the club released Thompson earlier this week.
The 33-year-old spent the entire season in the Triple-A Syracuse after failing to make the Mets roster out of spring training. Thompson missed out on the Opening Day roster and was reassigned to minor league camp shortly after.
Thompson's time in Triple-A was solid, slashing .228/.300/.500 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs in 253 plate appearances. The veteran outfielder will now search for a new home. Considering the numbers he produced with the Mets organization, it shouldn't be too long before another organization gives him a shot.
It's been quite the journey for the Los Angeles native. Thompson's major league career started in 2015, and he's had two stints with the Dodgers from 2016-17 and 2022-23.
Thompson made the 2016 Opening Day roster; however, he only played 80 games, recording 13 home runs and 32 RBIs before he was placed on the then-disabled list with a sore back. Unfortunately, that kept him out of action, and ultimately, he was never able to impact the Dodgers in that time frame, resulting in the L.A. releasing him before the 2018 season.
Thompson's second stint came in 2022 when the Dodgers traded for him once again. Thompson's time in L.A. again started off hot but cooled down quickly, with injuries derailing his time there. In June 2023, he was placed in the 60-day IL with a strained left oblique. The Dodgers ended up trading Thompson back to the team that drafted him, the Chicago White Sox, where he spent the rest of the 2023 season.
The career .212 hitter will seek for a new home now.