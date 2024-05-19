Former Dodgers Outfielder Reportedly Lands With NL West Rival
The former LA outfielder heads back to the NL West.
Former Dodgers outfielder David Peralta has reportedly signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres. Robert Murray of FanSided was the one to break the news on X.
Peralta spent last season with the Dodgers but left in free agency to join the Chicago Cubs. He recently opted for free agency and now lands in San Diego.
He hit .259 with seven home runs and 59 runs batted in with Los Angeles last season. Peralta was one of the key role players for the Dodgers in their run to clinching the National League West division again.
It remains to be seen if he will make the Padres roster but it's likely Los Angeles will see him down the line with the Friars.
