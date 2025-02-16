Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs With Major NL Rival
Jake Marisnick has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves with an invitation to the team's major league spring training camp.
The former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder ended the 2023 season with the organization and is looking to make it back to the big leagues for the first time since then.
Marisnick played the 2024 season with the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. In the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, he posted a .283/.368/.551 slash line but never received a call-up to the majors.
At this point, the veteran is well-established as a defense-first outfielder. Since making his debut in 2013, he’s logged 5,357 innings in the outfield, racking up 80 Defensive Runs Saved and 52 Outs Above Average.
Offensively, though, it’s been a different story. He’s had some solid stretches at the plate, but overall, he’s slashed .228/.281/.385 in his career, translating to a wRC+ of 81 — putting him 19 percent below league average.
Marisnick thrived as a fourth outfielder during his time with the Houston Astros, playing all three outfield spots from 2015-19. Despite never surpassing 400 plate appearances in a season, he averaged 2 bWAR per year.
His career highlight came in 2017 when he won his only World Series title as Houston defeated the Dodgers.
More news: Dodgers Pitcher Reveals He Almost Died Last Year
The Braves signed right-handed-hitting outfielder Bryan De La Cruz in December, and Marisnick is expected to compete with him for a backup outfield spot during spring training.
Atlanta also brought in Jurickson Profar on a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason. The veteran switch-hitter is expected to handle most of the playing time in left field, while left-handed hitter Jarred Kelenic is projected to see regular action in right field.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Could Be Ready to Pitch in April: Report
The Braves’ camp also features several non-roster invitees, including left-handed-hitting outfielder Conner Capel and infielders Luke Waddell, Charles LeBlanc, José Devers, Garrett Cooper, and Eddy Alvarez. Alvarez, a former Olympic speed skater, has experience playing both in the infield and outfield.
Marisnick has compiled a .228/.281/.385 slash line across parts of 11 seasons playing with the Astros, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, and Dodgers.
If an opportunity arises, he could provide Atlanta with a defense-first outfield option off the bench.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.