Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs With Major NL Rival

#Braves added OF Jake Marisnick, 33, as an NRI. Last played in MLB w/ 3 teams in 2023, and in 2024 hit .283 with 12 HRs and .919 OPS in 231 PAs for Angels' Triple-A Salt Lake affiliate in extremely hitter-friendly PCL. He has a .228 avg/.666 OPS in 877 MLB games over 11 seasons.