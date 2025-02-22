Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs With Major NL West Rival
One of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ biggest division rivals is keeping one of their former outfielders for another season.
The San Diego Padres re-signed left fielder Tim Locastro to a minor league deal. The Padres also invited Locastro to their spring training, giving him an opportunity to fight for an Opening Day roster spot.
The Padres initially signed Locastro as a free agent in 2024 but he never appeared in an MLB game with San Diego in 2024.
Locastro dislocated his right shoulder during a stolen base attempt in May, which required season-ending surgery. Now, he is healthy to return for the 2025 season.
Locastro was the No. 385 pick in the 13th round of the 2013 MLB draft. The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Locastro but he ultimately began his MLB career with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers acquired Locastro in a minor-league trade with the Blue Jays. Los Angeles also acquired right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong in exchange for three international signing slots.
Locastro earned several promotions, reaching as high as Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers called him up for his MLB debut at the end of the 2017 season.
But, the New York native did not see much action. He recorded one stolen base and one at-bat across three appearances in 2017.
In the 2018 season with the Dodgers, Locastro made two MLB stints in May and September. His performance at the plate was below average as he slashed .182/.357/.273 with a .630 OPS. He recorded two hits, two walks, and six runs across 11 at-bats in 18 games.
After his second MLB season with Los Angeles, the Dodgers traded Locastro to the New York Yankees for cash and right-handed pitcher Drew Finley.
However, Locastro's run with the Yankees did not even last the full offseason. New York traded Locastro for the second time in three months to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Yankees received left-handed pitcher Ronald Roman and cash in the January 2019 trade.
Locastro spent the next two and half seasons with the Diamondbacks, slashing a career-high .290/395/.464 across 33 games in 2020. Arizona traded Locastro back to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline for right-handed pitcher Keegan Curtis.
Locastro elected free agency in 2023, signing with the New York Mets for a single season before beginning his first season with the Padres.
