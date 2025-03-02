Former Dodgers Outfielder Suddenly Retires From MLB
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zach Reks made his MLB debut in 2021, but just a few years later has retired. Reks was drafted by the Dodgers in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Although Reks will no longer be suiting up for an MLB team, the outfielder hasn't completely left the baseball landscape.
On Friday, the Dodgers announced their 2025 minor league coaching staff. Reks was named a hitting coach in the Arizona Complex League.
Reks spent a few seasons with the Dodgers as a player, but will join the L.A. minor league coaching staff for the foreseeable future.
Reks, 31, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers on June 21, 2021. He appeared in six games with L.A., going 0-for-10 with two runs scored and seven strikeouts.
In 2022, the Dodgers traded Reks and outfielder Billy McKinney to the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. In Texas, he competed in 16 Major League games. Reks went 9-for-34 with a double and three runs batted in.
Reks was designated for assignment and eventually released by the Rangers. The outfielder then signed with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization. He spent less than two seasons in Korea, before signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2024 season.
Reks never played a Major League game for the Friars, but competed in 64 games with the Padres' Double-A affiliate last season where he hit .127 with an OPS of .486.
It appears Reks has now retired from MLB, but returns to the organization that drafted him in a coaching role.
