Former Dodgers Pitcher Designated for Assignment by NL Powerhouse
Before their 2-0 win in their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers shuffled their roster, designating former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Elieser Hernández for assignment.
Hernández failed to impress manager Pat Murphy during his four-game stint with the Brewers after Milwaukee claimed him off waivers. He posted a 3.00 ERA in four appearances (six innings) and failed to hang on to a 6-0 lead in the ninth on Tuesday. The 29-year-old allowed two runs on two hits while recording just one out against the Angels.
The Brewers signed him to a major league contract on June 8, just two days after he elected free agency upon being outrighted by the Dodgers. He made five appearances between Los Angeles and Milwaukee and owns a 6.32 ERA in 15.2 big league innings this year.
Before he signed with the Dodgers, Hernandez pitched for the Miami Marlins for parts of four seasons. While in Miami, he was used as a starter and compiled a record of 10-21 across 48 starts.
He will probably end up on waivers in the next few days and could return to free agency again if he goes unclaimed.