Former Dodgers Pitcher Heads Back to Minors After DFA
The Miami Marlins have sent former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Matt Andriese outright to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Andriese has now cleared waivers twice this season after being removed from Miami's 40-man roster. He could have elected free agency but chose to accept his outright assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville.
The 34-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Marlins in February and has been called up to the big leagues twice this season. Both stints were relatively short stays. His last call-up lasted only one game; Andriese was the losing pitcher after allowing two runs (one earned) in one inning out of the bullpen July 4 against the Boston Red Sox.
Overall this season, Andriese has thrown six innings over four appearances with four earned runs allowed, leading to an earned run average of 6.00.
Andriese has spent most of the season in Triple-A, working a multi-inning role logging 32 innings over 13 appearances with a 4.78 ERA. If he stays with the Marlins, he should be called up again at some point in the second half with Miami out of playoff contention.
Andriese has pitched in part of eight big league seasons seeing time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Marlins. He has pitched 509 innings with a 4.63 ERA. He didn’t pitch in the majors in 2022 or 2023, spending time with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers.