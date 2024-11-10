Former Dodgers Pitcher Lost Weight, Looking for MLB Comeback
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard is continuing his attempt to return to MLB. Syndergaard did not play during the 2024 season, and has not played since 2023.
As part of his comeback attempt, Syndergaard has been losing weight. He is currently at 235 pounds after losing 30 pounds, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Syndergaard opened up on wanting to return to MLB in September, when he stated an interest in playing for the New York Mets again.
"I would love to come home to New York," Syndergaard said on The Terry Collins Show. "Hopefully, that's in store for me. I love the fan base. I love the city. I love the culture, the history, the passion. It's the best place to play."
Syndergaard spent the majority of his career with the Mets. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft, but was traded to the Mets in 2012 so the Blue Jays could acquire R.A. Dickey.
The Mets called up Syndergaard for his debut in May 2015, following an injury to Dillon Gee. He started 24 games as a rookie, and went 9-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 166 strikeouts. He helped the Mets reach the World Series, and started the Mets only win of the series against the Kansas City Royals, the eventual champions.
Syndergaard recorded his best season as a sophomore in 2016. He started 30 games, going 14-9 with a career-best 2.60 ERA and a career-high 218 strikeouts. He went on to make his lone MLB All-Star Game. Syndergaard was solid when healthy over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but struggled with his slider in 2019. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020, and appeared in just two games during the 2021 season.
Syndergaard did not take a qualifying offer from the Mets after the 2021 season, and instead signed with the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year, $21 million deal. Syndergaard spent half of the 2022 season with the Angels before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline.
After the 2022 season, Syndergaard signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $13 million deal. He started 12 games for the Dodgers, going 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts. The Dodgers traded him to Cleveland before the trade deadline. Syndergaard started six games for the Guardians before they released him in August.