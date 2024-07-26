Former Dodgers Pitcher Signs Deal to Pitch in Korea
The LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization announced that they have signed right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net.
He will reportedly make $440,000.
The 29-year-old spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers this season. He has a 6.32 ERA in 15.2 innings at the major league level and a 2.83 ERA in 28.2 innings in Triple-A. He recently elected free agency after being designated for assignment by Milwaukee and will now look for another chance overseas.
Hernandez made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018 and spent five seasons there. He once looked like a promising young starter before his struggles set in.
Hernandez started 17 times for the Marlins between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, logging 77.1 innings with a 3.84 earned run average. His career has gone downhill ever since.
In 2022, Hernandez was bumped to the bullpen and also to the minors at times, finishing the year with a 6.35 ERA at the major league level.
Miami traded Hernandez to the New York Mets prior to the 2023 season, but the right-hander only threw 9.1 minor-league innings on a rehab assignment due to a shoulder strain.
Now he'll look for a new opportunity in Korea, with a possibility to regain confidence in hopes of a possible return to North America down the road.