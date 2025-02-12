Former Dodgers Pitcher Signs With Major National League Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey has joined the Atlanta Braves on a minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training, per Braves bear writer Justin Toscano.
Covey, 33, signed a one-year, major league contract with the New York Mets this offseason, but was designated for assignment at the end of January after the team signed another right-handed reliever in Ryne Stanek.
Covey cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A, but elected free agency. Now, less than a week later, he's with the National League East foes in spring training.
Covey didn't pitch in the majors in 2024 as he spent the entire season in the Philadelphia Phillies organization in the minor leagues.
His last MLB appearance came in 2023 with the Phillies, when he made 28 appearances, sporting a 3.69 ERA across 39 innings.
Before joining the Phillies, Covey was with the Dodgers, where he made one major league appearance, allowing two earned runs across four innings of work for a 4.50 ERA.
Covey joined the Dodgers in Jan. 2023 on a minor league contract, and made seven appearances in Triple-A and one major league appearance before being designated for assignment and joining Philadelphia.
Covey was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, and made his debut four years later with the Chicago White Sox. Covey was in Chicago until 2019, when he joined the Tampa Bay Rays, and was then traded to the Boston Red Sox in July 2020.
After 2020, Covey played for the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. He then re-joined MLB in 2023 with the Dodgers.
Covey has a career 6.18 ERA across 100 appearances (46 starts) in MLB.
