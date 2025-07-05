Former Dodgers Pitcher Signs With Major NL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Matt Gage signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.
Gage has been assigned to Triple-A Sacramento after inking a deal with the Giants. The southpaw was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers, and once he cleared waivers, elected free agency.
This season, Gage tossed 5.2 scoreless innings for the Tigers along with three strikeouts and 1.588 WHIP.
In February 2024, the New York Yankees traded Gage and Christian Zazueta to the Dodgers in exchange for Caleb Ferguson. Gage began the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but was released at the beginning of April after being placed on the minor league injured list.
Just a few days after his release, the Dodgers re-signed Gage to a minor league contract. In July, the Dodgers purchased the left-hander's contract and added him back to the 40-man roster in order to prevent him from exercising his opt–out clause.
Gage remained in Oklahoma City on optional assignment. He was 1–3 with a 4.29 ERA across 20 Triple-A games.
Ahead of the July 31 deadline, Gage was dealt to the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations. The 32-year-old never made a big league appearance for the Dodgers.
Gage has a 1.42 career-ERA with 23 strikeouts and 1.184 WHIP across 25.1 innings of work in the big leagues. He has pitched at the Major League level for the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Tigers.
Now, Gage returns to the organization that selected him in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB draft. While the left-hander was released by the Giants organization in July 2018, Gage returns to San Francisco with another chance to reach the big leagues.
