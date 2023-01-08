Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look a lot different in 2023, and one of the reasons for that is the departure of long-time Dodger Justin Turner.

Turner officially signed with the Boston Red Sox on Friday, and he acknowledged that his former and now current teammate, Kike Hernandez had a lot to do with ultimately signing with Boston.

Boston Red Sox beat reporter Ian Browne was the one who tweeted that out. Hernandez then reacted to Browne’s tweet and said what Turner has meant to him in his career.

The 31-year-old spent most of his career with the Dodgers from 2015-2020 and built an immense relationship with the third baseman.

He provided a lot of energy and kept the dugout in good spirits throughout his time in Dodger blue, and he’s doing the same in Boston.

Turner went on to tell reporters what Hernandez means to him.

“Kiké’s always in the middle of everything, as I’m sure you guys know,” Turner told reporters. “He’s a really, really good friend of mine … To say he didn’t have a big part in this would be a lie.”

It’s clear that even after Hernandez departed for Boston after the 2020 season, Turner and Hernandez remained close throughout.

Turner will also join former Dodger Kenley Jansen, as Jansen signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox.

Kike did his part and more in convincing J.T. to leave L.A. and join Boston. It’s all a part of the free agency game; hopefully, Boston can take care of Turner and squeeze every ounce of baseball he has left of him this late in his career.