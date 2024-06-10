Former Dodgers Prospect Demoted to Minors After 0-5 Start in MLB
Former Los Angeles Dodgers draft selection and prospect Nick Nastrini has been demoted by the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox made the decision to send the former Dodgers prospect to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, a stark contrast to his promising start with the team. While wins and losses are not the sole measure of a pitcher's performance, Nastrini's journey in the major leagues has taken a disappointing turn, as reflected in his 0-5 record.
The White Sox have called up lefty reliever Sam Peralta to take Nastrini's roster spot.
Nastrini debuted April 15 against the Kansas City Royals and pitched five innings in his major league debut. He allowed three hits, two earned runs, and five strikeouts, allowing an opponent's batting average of .167.
Along with his winless record, Nastrini had an 8.39 ERA, 19 strikeouts, and a 1.99 WHIP in 24.2 innings across six starts in 2024.
The Dodgers selected Nastrini in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of UCLA. The 24-year-old has been solid in the minor leagues, recording a 15-13 record, 4.10 ERA, 274.2 innings, 376 strikeouts, and a 1.23 WHIP in 65 games.
Nastrini is from San Jose, California. Along with Trayce Thompson and Jordan Leasure, Nastrini was part of the trade that sent Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Dodgers in advance of last year's deadline.