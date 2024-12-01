Former Dodgers Reliever, Catcher Find New Homes With NL Rivals
Former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Kyle Farmer and reliever Phil Bickford both landed with new teams this offseason. Farmer signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Rockies. Bickford signed with the Chicago Cubs on a minor league contract.
Farmer's contract is worth $2.5 million for the 2025 season, and the mutual option for the following season is worth $4 million. Farmer started his career in Los Angeles after the Dodgers drafted him in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Although Farmer played shortstop at the University of Georgia, the Dodgers decided to use Farmer as a catcher in the minor leagues.
The position switch was the start of Farmer's career as a utility man. The Dodgers called up Farmer to the majors in July 2017 where he appeared in 20 games. Farmer slashed .300/.300/.350 with six hits, one run, and two RBIs. Farmer appeared in 39 games for the Dodgers in 2018, slashing .235/.312/.324 with 16 hits, one run, and nine RBIs.
Farmer also played at third base throughout the 2018 campaign. The Dodgers traded Farmer to the Cincinnati Reds after the 2018 season along with Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, and cash considerations.
Bickford played for the Dodgers from 2021-23 and will join his sixth MLB team. The Dodgers claimed Bickford off of waivers and the reliever saw significant playing time in Los Angeles. In his first season with the Dodgers, Bickford appeared in 56 games and posted a 4-2 record with a career-best 2.50 ERA.
Bickford also punched 59 strikeouts and one save in his first year in a Dodgers uniform. In 2021, Bickford also pitched in the postseason for the first time. The reliever allowed four hits and no earned runs in six innings of the National League Division Series.
The following season was a regression for Bickford, who appeared in 60 games and posted a record of 2-1 with a 4.72 ERA. In 2023, the Dodgers designated Bickford for assignment.