Former Dodgers Reliever Designated for Assignment By AL West Squad
The Seattle Mariners designated for assignment former Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tyson Miller. The Mariners made this decision on Friday.
The team announced via Twitter.
Miller played nine games for the Mariners in 2024 and recorded a 3.09 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 11.2 innings. Prior to his stint in Seattle, he was a Dodger for two separate stints.
His first stint as a Dodger came in July 2023, when the Dodgers traded for Miller in exchange for cash consideration. He pitched in only one game for the Boys in Blue and two games for the then Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers before being DFA'd in early August.
At the end of Aug. 2023, Miller was claimed off waivers by Los Angeles. It was more of the same in his second stint. He appeared in one game, pitched two scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and was DFA'd the next day.
In his career, the right-handed reliever holds a 2-2 record, a 5.91 ERA, 30 strikeouts, and a 1.34 WHIP in 42.2 innings and 25 games. Miller is a journeyman at this point, as he's spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and the Mariners in a five-season span.