Former Dodgers Reliever Designated for Assignment by Yankees
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford has been designated for assignment by the New York Yankees.
The Yankees announced the move via Twitter/X.
The Yankees selected Bickford's contract on June 21, but his tenure in New York was unsuccesful. He allowed eight earned runs with a 4:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio over five innings. Bickford was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for pitcher Josh Maciejewski, whom the Yankees added to the big league roster on Sunday.
The 28-year-old is a Southern California native who joined his hometown team, the Dodgers, in 2021 after L.A. claimed him off waivers. Bickford spent three seasons with the Dodgers and pitched some of his best baseball, recording an 8-6 record, 4.11 ERA, 174 strikeouts, 102 ERA+, and a 1.19 WHIP in 152 games and 153.1 innings.
Bikcford's last season in Los Angeles was disappointing as he recorded a 2-3 record and a 5.14 ERA. Ultimately, the Dodgers DFA'd him in late July 2023. After his stint with the Dodgers, he finished the 2023 season with the New York Mets and signed a minor league deal with the Yankees in April 2024.
The Toronto Blue Jays drafted the right-handed reliever in the first round with the 10th overall selection in the 2013 MLB Draft. Bickford holds an 11-8 record with a career 4.48 ERA in 183 games.