Former Dodgers Reliever Joins AL Wild Card Contender
The Kansas City Royals announced they’ve signed former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dinelson Lamet to a minor league contract. He has yet to appear in a game since.
Lamet opted out of his minor league deal with the Dodgers June 4 after he was designated for assignment on April 6 and outrighted to Triple-Oklahoma City on April 8. He officially signed with the Royals on Thursday and was assigned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
The 31-year-old pitched 4.1 big league innings this season and only allowed one run. He also worked to a 4.82 ERA across 37.1 Triple-A innings.
At one point during his career, Lamet looked to be a promising arm with a high ceiling. The COVID-shortened 2020 season was a breakout for him, as he finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting on the heels of a 2.09 ERA.
Forearm and back injuries have derailed his trajectory since. Lamet has since pitched for the San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, and the Dodgers in parts of seven seasons.
Lamet was moved to the bullpen in San Diego during the 2021 season in hopes that shorter outings would help keep him healthy. Instead, his fastball lost velocity and his command is worse than ever.
Since 2022, Lamet has pitched 64.1 big league innings and posted an 8.25 ERA.
Lamet is truly a long-shot to help the Royals, but he's a low risk signing on a minor league deal.