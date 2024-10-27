Former Dodgers Reliever Signs Deal With NL Squad
The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially kicked off their offseason moves by signing right-handed reliever Yohan Ramírez to a minor league contract, according to John Dreker.
Ramírez, who had an eventful 2024 season, played for the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox, finishing with an 0-5 record, a 6.20 ERA, and one save.
Per MLB.com's transactions page, the Pirates signed Ramírez on Oct.13 and subsequently optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.
His time with the Dodgers is particularly memorable due to a viral moment that highlighted both his struggles and the support he received from manager Dave Roberts.
In a tumultuous debut with the Dodgers in late May, Ramírez threw 13 pitches, with only one finding the strike zone. During that outing, he hit two batters and issued a walk to another. His next appearance slightly improved as he managed to retire the first two hitters.
However, disaster struck again when he hit the following two batters, prompting a visit from Roberts that created a rare and touching moment in baseball. Roberts embraced Ramírez, offering him one-on-one encouragement.
“No, that’s never happened to me,” Ramírez said through an interpreter after that game. “Honestly, my whole time that I’ve been in baseball, that was one of the best moments, best managers that I’ve ever had. For him to do something like that, it made me feel like he’s more of a mother or father figure.”
“I come with a lot of baggage – getting DFA’d, I’ve been with a lot of different teams,” he continued. “I came here to the Dodger organization trying to prove myself, trying to do a little too much. For him to take that load off of me and give me that peace was very relaxing and gave me a lot of confidence.”
Ramírez is no stranger to Pittsburgh, having had a brief stint with the Pirates in 2023. During that time, he made 22 appearances, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.67 ERA and striking out 21 batters over 27 innings. However, after being placed on waivers, he was claimed by the Chicago White Sox. Unfortunately, his time there was marked by struggles, as he made just five appearances, ending with a troubling 9.00 ERA over four innings.
Now, as he rejoins the Pirates, Ramírez aims to rebuild his career and contribute positively to the team's efforts moving forward.