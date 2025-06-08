Former Dodgers Star Walker Buehler Gets Brutally Honest About Struggles With Red Sox
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler ended his seven-season tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers by coming in to close the 2024 World Series on short rest, earning his first career save in that fateful ninth inning and giving Dodgers fans a memory that will last a lifetime.
This past offseason, Buehler spurned L.A. and inked a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the Red Sox. Through 10 starts, he has a 5.18 ERA with his most recent outing on Friday against the rival New York Yankees lasting just two frames.
The right-hander spoke on his frustrations so far this season.
“This organization put a lot of faith in me this offseason and I’ve been (expletive) 2embarrassing for us”
Buehler has certainly seen better starts in his baseball life, but the increased ERA to start his tenure in Boston is lackluster at best. Taking accountability is the first step in creating change and the 30-year-old isn't known to be someone to suppress his feelings on the mound.
Things for Buehler, and even the Red Sox overall, have not met the expectations laid out this offseason. With a team like the Dodgers lurking in the shadows of the impending trade deadline, one can't help but remember Buehler's last moments in a Dodgers uniform amid the current pitching struggles.
Last season, things were still far from perfect with Buehler as he finished the year with a 5.38 ERA after recovering from Tommy John for the entirety of 2023. It was October where he made a name for himself in Dodgers lore forever.
His postseason ERA was 3.60 across 15 innings of work, throwing 13 strikeouts to just five walks.
In addition to pitching the final inning of the 2024 MLB season, Buehler was illustrious in Game 3 of the World Series, tossing five scoreless frames on the way to the commanding victory.
If a deal presented itself for a reunion to take place, Dodgers fans would welcome back the right-hander with open arms, but after showing clear signs of struggling through 10 starts, L.A. will be weary when looking over the trade market.
