Former Dodgers Starting Pitcher Could Make Shocking Position Change at Age 37
Former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Lance Lynn hasn't pitched out of the bullpen since 2018, but apparently, teams are inquiring about the possibility.
Kevin Lustig, Lynn's agent, recently informed his client that teams have called asking if he'd be interested in becoming a closer.
“He said, ‘I got a couple of weird calls today.’ I was like, ‘What? Did someone ask me for a minor-league deal?’” said Lynn, in an interview with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “He started dying laughing. He was like, ‘No, they asked what you thought about being a back-end guy, a closer.’
“I went, ‘Oooooh. Is the second act, the final act of my career, closing games?’ It sounds fun. I was kind of joking with my wife about it. She was like, ‘Cool, I don’t have to be at the start of games. I can just come halfway through and watch you at the end.’”
Transitioning to the bullpen isn't completely foreign to Lynn. He did pitch the eighth inning in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers.
Lynn retired the Rangers' Josh Hamilton, Michael Young, and Hall of Famer Adrián Beltré in order. He handed the ball to Jason Motte, who secured the 6-2 win and the championship.
Lynn made five relief appearances in that series, earning a win in Game 3. He transitioned to a starting role the following season, and since 2011, he ranks sixth in the majors with 2,006.1 innings pitched, trailing only Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Clayton Kershaw, and Madison Bumgarner.
Last year, Lynn posted a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts for the Cardinals, though his season was limited to just two appearances after July 30 due to right knee inflammation.
Lynn expressed that he is "intrigued" by the idea of closing games, recalling that Tony La Russa, his former manager with the Cardinals, once told him he had the "closer mentality." Known for his competitive edge, Lynn added, “I’m not surprised that it’s something that around the league people see.”
“You always love starting because, I always tell everybody, it’s the best gig in all of sports,” Lynn said. “But if you’re not starting and have the ability to get outs in high-leverage situations at the back end of games, there’s no bigger thrill than that, either. I definitely have the fire for it. It would definitely be fun.”