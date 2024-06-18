Former Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Finally Makes MLB Debut
Former Los Angeles Dodgers first-round draft pick and pitching prospect Grant Holmes has finally made this major league debut. After 10 years and 250 minor league appearances, the Atlanta Braves finally made Holmes' dreams come true.
Holmes shared what the moment means to him in his appearance on the MLB Network Radio.
The 28-year-old was selected by the Braves on Sunday and made his major league debut against the Tampa Bay Rays out of the bullpen. Holmes pitched in three innings and allowed only two hits, zero earned runs, zero walks, and two strikeouts on 34 pitches.
The Dodgers selected Holmes with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He was in the Dodgers' minor league system for two years before he was dealt to the Oakland Athletics in the 2016 trade deadline along with Jharel Cotton and Frankie Montas for Rich Hill and Josh Reddick.
Holmes was once a top prospect for the Dodgers, ranking No. 4 behind right-handed pitcher José De León, left-handed pitcher Julio Urías, and shortstop Corey Seager.
The right-handed pitcher hails from Conway, South Carolina, and has panned out a solid career for himself in the minor leagues, recording a 48-41 record, 4.47 ERA, 764 strikeouts, and a 1.43 WHIP in over 735 innings, and 250 appearances.
At only 28 years old, Holmes will look to pan out a solid major league career now.