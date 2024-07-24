Former Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Placed On IL
When the Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays Aug. 23-25, they might not be able to meet up with one of their old friends. Ryan Pepiot was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right knee infection.
Rays sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker reported on the news via Twitter/X.
The IL stint is retroactive on July 19, so he will be eligible to return on Aug. 3.
This comes out of left field, as the Rays hadn't previously indicated that Pepiot was struggling with any injury, let alone an infection. The Rays will now need to find a new spot starter.
The beneficiary of Pepiot's innings will likely be Jeffrey Springs, who could be activated from the 60-day IL soon from an elbow injury.
A timeline for Pepiot's potential return is still unclear, and it might not be revealed until he's cleared to resume throwing. In 17 starts with the Rays, the former Dodger has collected a 6-5 record with a 3.92 ERA, 94 strikeouts, and a 1.08 WHIP in 87.1 innings.
Pepiot is with his second team in his career after the Dodgers traded him this past offseason along with Jonny DeLuca in exchange for the Dodgers current ace Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot.
The 26-year-old debuted in the major leagues with the Dodgers in May 2022 and was solid in Dodger blue, recording a 2.76 ERA, 153 ERA+, and a 4.76 FIP in 17 games and 10 starts with a 5-1 record.