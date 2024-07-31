Former Dodgers Top Prospect Makes History in First MLB Start With Braves
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Grant Holmes made history in his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves, becoming just the second pitcher since 1961 to earn the first seven outs via strikeouts in his first MLB start.
Holmes made his debut in a 8-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched five innings, giving up three hits, one earned run, and zero walks while notching eight strikeouts.
“Such a special moment,” Holmes said, via The Athletic's David O'Brien. “I never thought I’d ever be starting for the Atlanta Braves, you know? So, here it is. I’m just taking it with everything I can and doing everything I can.”
The former Dodgers' first-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Holmes waited a decade for his MLB debut as he slowly progressed through the minor leagues. With the Dodgers, Holmes pitched in Rookie Ball, Single-A, and High-A. He had his best performance with the Dodgers in 2015, going 6-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 117 strikeouts.
The 28-year-old right-hander was with the Dodgers for two years, before he was traded alongside Jharel Cotton and Frankie Montas to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Rich Hill and Josh Reddick. Holmes played in the Athletics' minor league system for six years until he was released and then signed with the Braves.
Before making his debut, Holmes had pitched in Triple-A all season, appearing in 18 games with three starts. He was 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 51 strikeouts. This was the first time Holmes pitched for a sub-3.00 ERA, as he previously posted ERAs as high as 8.01 and 8.19 in 2021-2022, delaying his opportunity to make his debut.