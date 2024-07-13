Former Dodgers Top Prospect Set to Make MLB Debut With Yankees
The New York Yankees called up former Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A on Friday to join the roster in time for a series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, the team announced.
J.D. Davis was placed on the injured list with a stomach flu, opening up a roster spot for Vivas.
The 23-year-old, left-handed hitting Vivas was batting .258 with a .828 OPS across 37 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but his last 19 games have been ridiculous. He has been on a hot streak batting .333 with a 1.113 OPS and five home runs.
Vivas was acquired from the Dodgers along with now-DFA'd relief pitcher Victor Gonzalez in December. He impressed at big league spring training but suffered a freak left orbital fracture on the final day of camp which delayed his season.
He returned from the IL in April playing in two games before landing on the IL with complications from the injury. He returned to the field fully in late May.
Vivas is expected to get some playing time while up in the big leagues. He could platoon at second and/or third base with Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu. Both have been struggling at the plate this season.