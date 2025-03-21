Former Dodgers Veteran All-Star Reliever Signs With Major NL Rival
Right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was traded to L.A. from the Chicago White Sox, in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.
Kimbrel made 63 appearances for the Dodgers, posting a 6-7 record, 3.75 ERA, and 22 saves. However, by the end of the 2022 campaign he had lost the closer role with the Dodgers.
Flash forward to 2025, Kimbrel hopes to revive his career with the Atlanta Braves, the team he began his Major League career with.
From 2010-14, the right-hander set the Braves franchise record with 186 saves.
Last season, Kimbrel saved 23 games for the Baltimore Orioles, but was eventually released in September after his second-half struggles. Kimbrel recorded a 2.10 ERA over 38 appearances through July 7.
However, he logged an 11.50 ERA across 19 appearances in the latter half of 2024.
The reliever was most recently named an All-Star in 2023, but has since struggled to replicate another consistent performance.
The 36-year-old was one of baseball's most dominant relievers at the height of his career. Kimbrel's return to Atlanta could help regain such dominance once again.
The right-hander has been to the postseason nine times, with five different clubs including the Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, White Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies.
Kimbrel is one of the most decorated closers in the game, and is a potential Hall of Famer. The reliever is a nine-time All-Star and has won the Reliever of the Year award in both leagues.
The veteran right-hander will enter the 2025 season with 440 career saves.
