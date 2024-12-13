Former Dodgers World Series Winning Pitcher Signs With Angels
A former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is on the move again.
Left-handed reliever Victor Gonzalez, who played in parts of three seasons with the Dodgers before being traded to the New York Yankees last year, has signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Gonzalez, now 29 years old, began his career with the Dodgers all the way back in 2012 when the team signed him as an amateur international free agent. Gonzalez worked his way up through the organization before making his MLB debut in 2020 during the pandemic-shortened season.
That year, Gonzalez made 15 appearances, sporting an impressive 1.33 ERA across 20.1 innings. He also came up big in the postseason, sporting a 2.70 ERA across eight appearances as the Dodgers marched their way to the team's first World Series championship since 1988.
In 2021, Gonzalez had a 3.57 ERA across 44 appearances. Then, he missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing surgery on his elbow.
Gonzalez returned in 2023, making 34 appearances for L.A. with a 4.01 ERA. Then, after the 2023 season, he was traded to the Yankees along with Jorbit Vivas in exchange for Trey Sweeney as the Dodgers cleared 40-man roster spots.
Last season with the Yankees, Gonzalez made 27 appearances, compiling a 3.86 ERA. Then, he was ultimately released by the team in September, and ended up finishing the season pitching in Mexico.
Now, Gonzalez is returning to MLB where he'll hope to make an impact on the Angels. The Angels went 63-99 in 2024 and are looking for tons of bullpen help. The 29-year-old should have a good opportunity to earn a roster spot next season.
