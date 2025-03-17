Former Dodgers, Yankees All-Star Outfielder Announces Shocking Position Change
Joey Gallo’s latest career moment wasn’t a highlight but a lowlight – challenging a called strike right down the middle during a Chicago White Sox Cactus League game.
Shortly after, the former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder was released by the White Sox, Major League Baseball’s worst team in 2024.
However, what came next was something no one expected. Gallo took to social media with an announcement that quickly created a buzz.
“It’s been fun outfield,” he captioned a post featuring a video of himself throwing out baserunners.
He later clarified his intentions: “Just to be clear, I will be pitching.”
With this decision, Gallo joins a small but growing list of big leaguers who have turned to pitching to extend their careers.
Just last season, longtime utility player Brett Phillips attempted a similar transition, signing a minor league deal with the Yankees as a pitcher. More recently, former outfielder Tyler Naquin, an eight-year MLB veteran, made the same move, joining the Cleveland Guardians on a minor league deal as a pitcher.
For Gallo, pitching isn’t entirely unfamiliar. During his high school days at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, he threw a no-hitter as a senior and was named the Nevada Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.
While he’s long been known for his powerful bat and strong arm, consistency at the plate has always been an issue.
In spring training with Chicago, Gallo managed just two hits in 20 at-bats while striking out 11 times. His struggles carried over from last season with the Washington Nationals, where he hit .161 with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats.
The Nationals declined his $8 million mutual option in November.
Gallo made his MLB debut in 2015 and found success early in his career. He earned All-Star selections in 2019 and 2021 and won Gold Glove Awards in 2020 and 2021.
However, over parts of 10 MLB seasons, his batting average has remained low at .194, with 208 home runs, 453 RBIs, and 1,292 strikeouts across 2,869 at-bats.
His MLB journey has taken him through stints with the Texas Rangers (2015-21), New York Yankees (2021-22), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota Twins (2023), and Washington Nationals (2024).
Now, as he attempts to reinvent himself on the mound, it remains to be seen whether Gallo’s strong arm can carve out a new role for him in professional baseball.
