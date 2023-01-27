Former-ish Dodger Pitcher Attempting Yet Another Comeback

We've officially reached the point in the offseason where veteran MLB players have convinced themselves that they can still play — that, I assume, is what longtime MLB pitcher Cole Hamels is doing.

On Friday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw for teams in Texas, as he tries to get back into the league. Heyman reported that Hamels looked "insanely good," and should receive interest from teams. He was throwing in the 88 to 91 mph range.

Let me start by answering the question I know you're currently wondering:

Hamels is 39 years old. He last pitched in the MLB in 2020, when he made one appearance with the Atlanta Braves, throwing 3.1 innings and allowing three earned runs.

He most recently was a part of the Dodgers' organization, but was never healthy, and didn't appear in a single game.

But now, three years removed from his last game, the 39-year-old feels like it's his time again.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of market Hamels has. I can assure you he won't be coming to the Dodgers, but it sounds like there may be a team interested in taking a chance on him. He's far removed from being the four-time All-Star he once was in his career, but, like I said, we've reached this point in the offseason. So you never know.